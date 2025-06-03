Lawn mowing season is here and there are rules we've got to follow. This isn't one of those don't mow the lawn too early posts either, this is very important.

I was driving on western New York the other day when I came upon grass clippings in on side of a highway. I don't own a motorcycle, but this is very dangerous for riders.

New York Lawn Mower Law Can Mean Life Or Death

New York State Law

Just a friendly reminder as warmer weather approaches: NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1219 prohibits any substance that is likely to cause injury from being placed on highways.

If grass clippings from a lawn mower are either accidentally blown or intentionally deposited onto the pavement, homeowners are legally obligated to remove them immediately.

The danger? Grass clippings can contribute to motorcycle crashes. Grass clippings on roads reduce a motorcycle's traction and can lead to a loss of control for the driver. A biker traveling at high speeds may fail to see these clippings in time, resulting in a motorcycle crash.

Yes, there are other objects that riders can lose traction on, but this one is very preventable. Just blow the discharge in the other direction! The other thing you can do is sweep up after yourself if you must blow the grass clippings in that direction.

Lawn mower safety is very important. Emergency room visits in the U.S. from lawn mower related accidents is anywhere from 80,000 to 85,000 a year!