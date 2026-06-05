New York Has Some Strange Laws, Have You Broken Any of These?

It seems like every state has some laws that make you scratch your head. The main reason for these weird and wild laws is that they were passed in a different era, and I'm talking about decades upon decades ago.

At the time, the laws may have made sense. Maybe they fit a situation and the culture at the time, but they really don't work in the modern era. For whatever reason, these laws are still on the books today eventhough if you broke them, you probably wouldn't get arrested for the most part. Then again, I'm not promising anything.

In addition, some of the laws that were signed probably didn't even make sense back in the day, but again, they were signed, and as I mentioned a minute ago, they are technically still around today. I'm not really sure why these laws stay on the books. Maybe it's too much of a hassle to concentrate on removing a law that doesn't really make sense anyway. After all, there are bigger fish to fry in the world, and worrying about ditching a silly law probably isn't a top priority.

We've spent time talking about a list of Massachusetts laws that don't make any sense, which you can check out below. Now, we're serving up a list of some of the weirdest laws in New York. One of those weird laws I think of right away is "being illegal to walk around on Sundays with an ice cream cone in your back pocket." Sounds like an urban legend to me. Anyway, let's look at the other laws that the Empire State has in store for us that will make you go hmmmmm.

Strange New York Laws That Will Have You Scratching Your Head Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

What do you think? Are these some silly laws or what? As you can see, there are a few logical ones thrown in there, but not many. Have you broken any of these laws? Also, are there any other weird New York laws you know of that should be added to the list? As promised, here are the Massachusetts laws I alluded to earlier.

Strange Massachusetts Laws These Massachusetts laws will have you scratching your head, but they are fun to explore. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart