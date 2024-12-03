New York’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1, 2025

The minimum wage is going up New York state in the new year. It's going up in two different amounts depending on where you live. If you live in New York City, you'll see a bigger minimum total amount than you would if you lived in Buffalo for example.

New York's Minimum Wage is Going Up On Jan. 1, 2025

The current minimum wage in New York state is $15.00 an hour and $16.00 in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. The new rates will reflect a 50 cent increase in both geographical locations.

New minimum wages:

$16.50 per hour (New York City, Long Island and Westchester County).

$15.50 per hour (rest of the state).

If you work for minimum wage in New York, you'll essentially earn an extra thousand bucks a year.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

There is another planned increase in 2026 where it'll go up another 50 cents. A decade ago it was $7.25 an hour. Once the latest set of increases are in place, the wage will have increased over 120% from that level in Upstate New York. -syracuse.com

There is a proposed bill that would make the federal minimum wage $17.00 by 2028.

States can make their own laws when it comes to wages, but it mustn't fall below the federal level.

The federal minimum wage at this point is an embarrassingly low $7.25. Low wage jobs aren't meant to be lived off of, but for many, it's the only option.

30 million people in the U.S. earn less that $17.00 a hour with states like Mississippi leading the way with the highest number in that category. 41% of the workforce in MI earn less that $17.00 an hour.

To think that New York was there just ten years ago is really remarkable.

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker