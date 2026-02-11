Tremendous News Regarding Life Expectancy For Massachusetts Residents

I think it's safe to say that one of the great mysteries of life is knowing exactly what age you'll be when you pass away. Do you think knowing what age you'll die ahead of time would make you live your life differently, Massachusetts residents?

If we take into account that the average life expectancy in this country is 76, then we can understand that dying before 76 is considered premature. Recently, the nursing education providers at NY Requirements conducted a very interesting study.

NY Requirements looked into which states had the lowest life expectancy for their residents. And, as always with studies like this, some surprising results came up. What do you think? Do you think Massachusetts is one of the top 10 states with the lowest life expectancy?

For the study, NY Requirements looked at the states that were most impacted by premature deaths for the year 2020, and based on the years of potential life lost before 75 per 100,000 people, they came up with their report. Here are the 10 States with the Highest Rate of Premature Deaths:

Mississippi(13,781) West Virginia(13,072) Louisiana(12,377) Alabama(12,139) Kentucky(11,942) New Mexico(11,896) Tennessee(11,654) Arkansas(11,545) South Carolina(10,898) Oklahoma(10,873)

Excellent news for residents of the Commonwealth! And not only is Massachusetts not one of the states with the lowest life expectancy, but residents can also take comfort in the fact that the Bay State is one of the top 5 states where you're least likely to die early!

According to NY Requirements, here are the 5 States Where You're Most Likely to Live Longer:

Hawaii Massachusetts Minnesota New Hampshire Washington

Visit NY Requirements' website and check out the full study and rankings by clicking here.

