‘Next Generation’ Hudpucker’s Opening This Fall In Pittsfield
Bobby Hudpucker's was a big deal in Pittsfield back in the day, and the eatery is about to return. The original location (now Hangar), and then on North St. (former J. Allen's) can be seen in the photos below.
The "next generation" Hudpucker restaurant is opening this fall on Wahconah St. according to a Facebook post.
In 1996, my grandfather Tony Rizzo and his business partner David Byrd opened up Bobby Hudpuckers, a local favorite eatery of its time.
Bobby Hudpuckers quickly became a huge part of my family, as everyone spent so much time together at the restaurant working.
It was a true family business. Opening soon will be the next generation of the Hudpucker brand! We will be offering specialty burgers, craft beers, keno/lottery, and other comfort/pub foods! Stay tuned as we will have daily updates. Much more to come!
-Justin Martin
Listeners of "Slater & Marjo" may have heard the gushing on Live 95.9 during Wednesday morning's show.
The new Hudpucker's will be at the former Tahiti Takeout location.
Some photos of the redesign an be seen below:
Story to be updated...