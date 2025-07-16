Massachusetts is surely a proactive state when it comes to certain regulations and law. We were the first state to abolish slavery, adopt a minimum wage, legalize same sex marriage in 2004, and more.

Some politicians in the commonwealth now want to start phasing out the legal purchase of nicotine products starting with people who were born on Jan. 1, 2006. If the law were to pass, it would make it illegal to purchase nicotine statewide on Jan. 1, 2027 for anyone who turned 21 on that day and that day forward, forever more.

The bill vetted Monday by the Public Health Committee is sponsored by Sen. Jason Lewis and Reps. Tommy Vitolo and Kate Lipper-Garabedian and would permanently block Bay Staters who are not yet old enough to buy tobacco from ever doing so legally here in the future. -berkshireeagle.com

Nicotine Ban In Mass. Slated For Jan. 1, 2027

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

There is a nicotine ban in a few municipalities in Massachusetts already, and has been since 2020.

In 2020, Brookline became the first municipality in the country to ban the sale of nicotine products to individuals born after Jan. 1, 2000. Other towns have followed, including Malden, Melrose, Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winchester.

This nicotine ban of course sends a mixed message to youth, since Massachusetts was one of the first states to legalize recreational marijuana, and sports betting thereafter, to boot.

Some argue that this is bad for business. Teens are not smoking traditional cigarettes like in decades past, but their use of nicotine is profound with devices like e-pens and Zyn pouches.