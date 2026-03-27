Massachusetts Will Play a Big Part in the Biggest Protest in U.S. History This Weekend

Massachusetts is gearing up for the biggest protest in U.S. history this weekend. On March 28, cities and towns throughout Massachusetts will be hosting No Kings Protests.

These protests are held throughout Massachusetts and nationwide. It's a nonviolent movement in the U.S. opposing the Trump administration's alleged authoritarian actions and abuses of power. There's expected to be more than 3,000 protests held nationwide this Saturday, the largest in U.S. History.

Boston.com reports Massachusetts has the second-most “No Kings” protest events scheduled this Saturday, after California, according to a No Kings spokesperson.

Where Will the No Kings Protests Be Held in Massachusetts?

Here's the list of protests in Massachusetts for March 28:

Adams: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Center Street & Commercial Street

Amesbury: Noon – 2 p.m.; Market Square

Amherst: 1 – 2:30 p.m.; Amherst Town Common

Andover: 3 – 4:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Village Historic District

Arlington: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; First Parish UU Arlington

Ashburnham: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Ashburnham Town Hall

Ashby: 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.; 1 South Road

Ashfield: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; UCC Congregational Church sidewalk

Ashland: 3 – 4:30 p.m.; Gordon A Green Square

Attleboro: 3 – 5 p.m.; Charles O. Fiske Square

Barre: Noon – 2 p.m.; The Barre Common

Bedford: 10 a.m. – noon; Bedford Common

Belchertown: 10 a.m. – noon; Belchertown Town Common

Bellingham: 9 – 10:30 a.m.; Bellingham Town Hall

Beverly: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Odell Veterans Memorial Park

Billerica: 1 – 3 p.m.; 15 Concord Rd

Blackstone: 1 – 3 p.m.; Corner of St. Paul and Main Streets

Blandford: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.; Turnpike Service Road

Boston: 1 – 4 p.m.; Boston Common

Boxford: Noon – 2 p.m.; Boxford Historic Document Center

Bridgewater: 10 a.m. – noon; Bridgewater Commons

Brockton: Noon – 2 p.m.; Hancock Field

Cambridge: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Cambridge Common

Canton: 3 – 4:30 p.m.; First Parish Unitarian Universalist Canton

Carlisle: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Carlisle Town Common

Charlton: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Charlton Town Common

Chatham: 3 – 4 p.m.; Unitarian Universalist Lawn

Chelmsford: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Westford Street & North Road

Concord: 2 – 4 p.m.; 93 Laurel St.

Dalton: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.; Sidewalk in front of the Dalton Community Recreation Association (CRA)

Danvers: Noon – 1 p.m.; Route 114 Bridge on Andover St. Danvers Ma

Dartmouth: Noon – 2 p.m.; U.S. 6 & Faunce Corner Mall Road

Dedham: 2 – 3 p.m.; High Street & Washington Street

Duxbury: 4 – 5 p.m.; Charlotte Bradford square

Eastham: 11 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.; This event’s address is private.

Easton: 10 a.m. – noon; Five Corners

Fall River: Noon – 2 p.m.; Public sidewalks and grassy areas at the the intersection of Amity Street & William S Canning Boulevard

Falmouth: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Falmouth Village Green

Fitchburg: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; Fitchburg City Hall

Fitchburg, part 2: 3 – 4:30 p.m.; 55 Authority Dr.

Foxborough: 1:30 – 3 p.m.; Foxborough Common

Framingham: 5 – 6:30 p.m.; Framingham Centre Common Historic District

Franklin: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; Franklin Town Common

Franklin, bridge brigade: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; This event’s address is private.

Gardner: 8:30 – 10 a.m.; The Big Chair / Elm Street School Sidewalk

Gloucester: Noon – 2 p.m.; Stage Fort Park Bandstand

Grafton: 10 – 11 a.m.; Public sidewalks in front of the Grafton Police Department, Community Television, and Grafton High School

Granby: Noon– 2 p.m.; 5 Corners Intersection

Great Barrington: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Town Hall

Greenfield: Noon – 2 p.m.; Greenfield City Hall

Groton: 10 a.m. – noon; Groton Town Hall

Hamilton/Wenham: 11 a.m. – noon; In front of Winthrop School or across the street if there is snow.

Hanover: 10 – 11 a.m.; In front of Hanover Town Hall

Hanson: 9 – 10 a.m.; Liberty park (Across from Dunkin’ Donuts)

Harvard: 10 a.m. – noon; Harvard Common

Haverhill: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; White’s Corner – Central Plaza

Hingham: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.; Hingham Harbor bandstand

Holliston: 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.; Holliston Town Hall

Holyoke: 3 – 7 p.m.; Holyoke City Hall

Hopkinton: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Hopkinton Town Common

Hudson: 10 a.m. – noon; Hudson Rotary

Hyannis: Noon– 2 p.m.; Hyannis Airport Rotary

Ipswich: Noon – 1 p.m.; 36 South Main St.

Jamaica Plain: 1 – 2:30 p.m.; 1 South Street, Civil War Monument

Lancaster: 2 – 4 p.m.; 1 Hollywood Drive

Leicester: Noon – 2 p.m.; 1060 N Main St.

Leominster: 8 – 10 a.m.; Leominster Commons (downtown)

Lexington: 10 a.m. – noon; Captain John Parker Statue

Littleton: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Littleton Common

Lowell: Noon – 2:30 p.m.; 93 Bridge St.

Ludlow: 2 – 4 p.m.; 11 East St.

Malden: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Malden City Hall

Mansfield: 10 – 11 a.m.; North Common

Marblehead: 2 – 4 p.m.; Intersection of Lafayette and Maple Streets

Marlborough: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Union Common

Marshfield: Noon – 1 p.m.; Dandelion Park Marshfield center (Next to CVS)

Martha’s Vineyard: 1:30 – 3 p.m.; 5 Corners, Vineyard Haven

Maynard: 4 – 6 p.m.; Veteran’s Memorial Park

Medfield: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Massachusetts 27 & Massachusetts 109

Medway: 9 – 10 a.m.; Entrance to Choate Park

Mendon: 10 a.m. – noon; Massachusetts 16 & North Avenue

Merrimac: 2 – 3 p.m.; Merrimac Square

Methuen: 12:30 – 2 p.m.; 200 Haverhill St.

Middleborough: 10 – 11 a.m.; Sidewalks near intersection of Rt. 28 & Rt. 105

Middleton: 10 – 11 a.m.; Flint Public Library

Milford: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Draper Park

Millis: 10:30 a.m. – noon; Millis Town Hall

Milton: 1 – 2:30 p.m.; This event’s address is private.

Monson: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 110 Main St.

Nantucket: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Milestone Rotary

Natick: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Natick Common

Needham: 2 – 3:30 p.m.; 1001 Great Plain Ave.

New Bedford: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; Commuter Rail Pedestrian Overpass Bridge

New Bedford: Noon – 2 p.m.; Buttonwood Park

New Bedford: 3 – 5 p.m.; North 6th Street & Kempton Street

Newburyport: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; This event’s address is private.

Newton: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Newton Center Green

Norfolk: 9 – 10 a.m.; 115 Traffic Circle

North Adams: 12:30 – 2 p.m.; North Adams City Hall

Northampton: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Intersection of Main & King stretching in all directions

Norwell: 2 – 3 p.m.; Norwell town green

Norwood: 1 – 2 p.m.; Norwood Town Hall

Orange: 11 a.m. – noon; Memorial Park

Oxford: 10 a.m. – noon; Oxford Town Hall

Palmer: 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.; Thorndike Street & Main Street

Pembroke: 10 – 11 a.m.; Pembroke Town Green

Pepperell: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.; Main Street rotary

Pittsfield: 2 – 4:30 p.m.; The Common

Plymouth: 1 – 2 p.m.; Cole’s Hill

Quincy: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Hancock Adams Common

Randolph: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Stetson Hall

Rockland: 11 a.m. – noon; 242 Union St.

Salem: Noon– 1:30 p.m.; Riley Plaza

Scituate: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Greenbush Rotary

Scituate: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.; Scituate Town Hall

Seekonk: Noon – 2 p.m.; Intersection of Rt 44 & Arcade Ave

Sharon: 10 – 11 a.m.; Shaw’s, 780 S Main St.

Shelburne Falls: 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.; This event’s address is private.

Sherborn: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; “The Split” at Rts 16 & 27

Shutesbury: 10 – 11 a.m.; Shutesbury Town Common

Somerset: 10 a.m. – noon; U.S. 6 & Brayton Point Road.

Somerville: 1 – 2:30 p.m.; 485 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Corner 405 Alewife Brook Parkway, Somerville, MA

South Hadley: 2:30 – 4 p.m.; South Hadley Town Commons

Springfield: Noon– 2 p.m.; Springfield City Hall

Stockbridge: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Stockbridge Town Offices

Stoneham: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; Stoneham Town Common

Stoughton: 10 a.m. – noon; First Parish Stoughton

Sturbridge: 1-3 p.m.; US-20, sidewalk between McDonalds and CVS

Sudbury: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Boston Post Road (Rt. 20) & Bay Drive intersection between Shaw’s and Whole Foods

Swampscott: 10 a.m. – noon; 100 Humphrey St.

Swansea: Noon – 2 p.m.; U.S. 6 & Massachusetts 118

Taunton: 10 – 11 a.m.; Taunton Green

Tewksbury: 10 a.m. – noon; Shawsheen Street & Main Street

Townsend: 3 – 5 p.m.; Townsend Common (on the sidewalk)

Tyngsborough: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Tyngsboro Town Center across from the Bridge

Uxbridge: 1:30 – 3 p.m.; Coppola Road, Rte. 146 Overpass, Mill Street, Rte. 146 Overpass

Wakefield: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Main Street & Water Street

Walpole: 10 – 11 a.m.; Sidewalks along the Walpole Common

Waltham: 10:30 a.m. – noon; Main Street & Moody Street

Wareham: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Memorial Town Hall

Watertown: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; Watertown Square

Wayland: 10 a.m. – noon; 225 Boston Post Road

Webster: 1 – 4 p.m.; East Main Street & Worcester Road

Wellesley: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Wellesley Town Hall Green

Westborough: 10 a.m. – noon; Westborough Rotary

West Brookfield: Noon – 2 p.m.; Intersection of School Street and East Main Street

Westfield: 11 a.m. – noon; Park Square

Westminster: 3 – 4:30 p.m.; Michael Waterman Memorial Bridge

Westport: Noon – 2 p.m.; Hixbridge Road & Main Road

West Roxbury/Roslindale: 10 – 11 a.m.; This event’s address is private.

West Springfield: Noon – 2 p.m.; Elm Street & Park Street

West Stockbridge: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; 45 Main St.

Westwood: 9 – 10 a.m.; Westwood Center, Gay Street & High Street

Weymouth: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Neck Street & Bridge Street

Whitman: Noon – 1 p.m.; Corner of MA-18 & 27, 733 Bedford St

Williamsburg: 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.; Williamsburg Town Hall and Haydenville Congregational Church

Winchendon: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Central Street & Juniper Street

Winchester: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; In front of Winchester Unitarian Society

Worcester: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 43 Belmont St.

Worcester: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; The Worcester Common

Worcester: 1 – 3 p.m.; Institute Park

Worthington: 10 a.m. – noon; Town Hall of Worthington

Wrentham: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Corners of RTS 1A and 140

For updates and to find a protest near you, go here.

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