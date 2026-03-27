Massachusetts Will Play a Big Part in the Biggest Protest in U.S. History This Weekend
Massachusetts is gearing up for the biggest protest in U.S. history this weekend. On March 28, cities and towns throughout Massachusetts will be hosting No Kings Protests.
These protests are held throughout Massachusetts and nationwide. It's a nonviolent movement in the U.S. opposing the Trump administration's alleged authoritarian actions and abuses of power. There's expected to be more than 3,000 protests held nationwide this Saturday, the largest in U.S. History.
Boston.com reports Massachusetts has the second-most “No Kings” protest events scheduled this Saturday, after California, according to a No Kings spokesperson.
Where Will the No Kings Protests Be Held in Massachusetts?
Here's the list of protests in Massachusetts for March 28:
Adams: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Center Street & Commercial Street
Amesbury: Noon – 2 p.m.; Market Square
Amherst: 1 – 2:30 p.m.; Amherst Town Common
Andover: 3 – 4:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Village Historic District
Arlington: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; First Parish UU Arlington
Ashburnham: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Ashburnham Town Hall
Ashby: 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.; 1 South Road
Ashfield: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; UCC Congregational Church sidewalk
Ashland: 3 – 4:30 p.m.; Gordon A Green Square
Attleboro: 3 – 5 p.m.; Charles O. Fiske Square
Barre: Noon – 2 p.m.; The Barre Common
Bedford: 10 a.m. – noon; Bedford Common
Belchertown: 10 a.m. – noon; Belchertown Town Common
Bellingham: 9 – 10:30 a.m.; Bellingham Town Hall
Beverly: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Odell Veterans Memorial Park
Billerica: 1 – 3 p.m.; 15 Concord Rd
Blackstone: 1 – 3 p.m.; Corner of St. Paul and Main Streets
Blandford: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.; Turnpike Service Road
Boston: 1 – 4 p.m.; Boston Common
Boxford: Noon – 2 p.m.; Boxford Historic Document Center
Bridgewater: 10 a.m. – noon; Bridgewater Commons
Brockton: Noon – 2 p.m.; Hancock Field
Cambridge: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Cambridge Common
Canton: 3 – 4:30 p.m.; First Parish Unitarian Universalist Canton
Carlisle: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Carlisle Town Common
Charlton: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Charlton Town Common
Chatham: 3 – 4 p.m.; Unitarian Universalist Lawn
Chelmsford: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Westford Street & North Road
Concord: 2 – 4 p.m.; 93 Laurel St.
Dalton: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.; Sidewalk in front of the Dalton Community Recreation Association (CRA)
Danvers: Noon – 1 p.m.; Route 114 Bridge on Andover St. Danvers Ma
Dartmouth: Noon – 2 p.m.; U.S. 6 & Faunce Corner Mall Road
Dedham: 2 – 3 p.m.; High Street & Washington Street
Duxbury: 4 – 5 p.m.; Charlotte Bradford square
Eastham: 11 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.; This event’s address is private.
Easton: 10 a.m. – noon; Five Corners
Fall River: Noon – 2 p.m.; Public sidewalks and grassy areas at the the intersection of Amity Street & William S Canning Boulevard
Falmouth: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Falmouth Village Green
Fitchburg: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; Fitchburg City Hall
Fitchburg, part 2: 3 – 4:30 p.m.; 55 Authority Dr.
Foxborough: 1:30 – 3 p.m.; Foxborough Common
Framingham: 5 – 6:30 p.m.; Framingham Centre Common Historic District
Franklin: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; Franklin Town Common
Franklin, bridge brigade: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; This event’s address is private.
Gardner: 8:30 – 10 a.m.; The Big Chair / Elm Street School Sidewalk
Gloucester: Noon – 2 p.m.; Stage Fort Park Bandstand
Grafton: 10 – 11 a.m.; Public sidewalks in front of the Grafton Police Department, Community Television, and Grafton High School
Granby: Noon– 2 p.m.; 5 Corners Intersection
Great Barrington: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Town Hall
Greenfield: Noon – 2 p.m.; Greenfield City Hall
Groton: 10 a.m. – noon; Groton Town Hall
Hamilton/Wenham: 11 a.m. – noon; In front of Winthrop School or across the street if there is snow.
Hanover: 10 – 11 a.m.; In front of Hanover Town Hall
Hanson: 9 – 10 a.m.; Liberty park (Across from Dunkin’ Donuts)
Harvard: 10 a.m. – noon; Harvard Common
Haverhill: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; White’s Corner – Central Plaza
Hingham: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.; Hingham Harbor bandstand
Holliston: 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.; Holliston Town Hall
Holyoke: 3 – 7 p.m.; Holyoke City Hall
Hopkinton: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Hopkinton Town Common
Hudson: 10 a.m. – noon; Hudson Rotary
Hyannis: Noon– 2 p.m.; Hyannis Airport Rotary
Ipswich: Noon – 1 p.m.; 36 South Main St.
Jamaica Plain: 1 – 2:30 p.m.; 1 South Street, Civil War Monument
Lancaster: 2 – 4 p.m.; 1 Hollywood Drive
Leicester: Noon – 2 p.m.; 1060 N Main St.
Leominster: 8 – 10 a.m.; Leominster Commons (downtown)
Lexington: 10 a.m. – noon; Captain John Parker Statue
Littleton: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Littleton Common
Lowell: Noon – 2:30 p.m.; 93 Bridge St.
Ludlow: 2 – 4 p.m.; 11 East St.
Malden: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Malden City Hall
Mansfield: 10 – 11 a.m.; North Common
Marblehead: 2 – 4 p.m.; Intersection of Lafayette and Maple Streets
Marlborough: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Union Common
Marshfield: Noon – 1 p.m.; Dandelion Park Marshfield center (Next to CVS)
Martha’s Vineyard: 1:30 – 3 p.m.; 5 Corners, Vineyard Haven
Maynard: 4 – 6 p.m.; Veteran’s Memorial Park
Medfield: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Massachusetts 27 & Massachusetts 109
Medway: 9 – 10 a.m.; Entrance to Choate Park
Mendon: 10 a.m. – noon; Massachusetts 16 & North Avenue
Merrimac: 2 – 3 p.m.; Merrimac Square
Methuen: 12:30 – 2 p.m.; 200 Haverhill St.
Middleborough: 10 – 11 a.m.; Sidewalks near intersection of Rt. 28 & Rt. 105
Middleton: 10 – 11 a.m.; Flint Public Library
Milford: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Draper Park
Millis: 10:30 a.m. – noon; Millis Town Hall
Milton: 1 – 2:30 p.m.; This event’s address is private.
Monson: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 110 Main St.
Nantucket: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Milestone Rotary
Natick: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Natick Common
Needham: 2 – 3:30 p.m.; 1001 Great Plain Ave.
New Bedford: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; Commuter Rail Pedestrian Overpass Bridge
New Bedford: Noon – 2 p.m.; Buttonwood Park
New Bedford: 3 – 5 p.m.; North 6th Street & Kempton Street
Newburyport: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; This event’s address is private.
Newton: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Newton Center Green
Norfolk: 9 – 10 a.m.; 115 Traffic Circle
North Adams: 12:30 – 2 p.m.; North Adams City Hall
Northampton: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Intersection of Main & King stretching in all directions
Norwell: 2 – 3 p.m.; Norwell town green
Norwood: 1 – 2 p.m.; Norwood Town Hall
Orange: 11 a.m. – noon; Memorial Park
Oxford: 10 a.m. – noon; Oxford Town Hall
Palmer: 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.; Thorndike Street & Main Street
Pembroke: 10 – 11 a.m.; Pembroke Town Green
Pepperell: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.; Main Street rotary
Pittsfield: 2 – 4:30 p.m.; The Common
Plymouth: 1 – 2 p.m.; Cole’s Hill
Quincy: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Hancock Adams Common
Randolph: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Stetson Hall
Rockland: 11 a.m. – noon; 242 Union St.
Salem: Noon– 1:30 p.m.; Riley Plaza
Scituate: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Greenbush Rotary
Scituate: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.; Scituate Town Hall
Seekonk: Noon – 2 p.m.; Intersection of Rt 44 & Arcade Ave
Sharon: 10 – 11 a.m.; Shaw’s, 780 S Main St.
Shelburne Falls: 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.; This event’s address is private.
Sherborn: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; “The Split” at Rts 16 & 27
Shutesbury: 10 – 11 a.m.; Shutesbury Town Common
Somerset: 10 a.m. – noon; U.S. 6 & Brayton Point Road.
Somerville: 1 – 2:30 p.m.; 485 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Corner 405 Alewife Brook Parkway, Somerville, MA
South Hadley: 2:30 – 4 p.m.; South Hadley Town Commons
Springfield: Noon– 2 p.m.; Springfield City Hall
Stockbridge: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Stockbridge Town Offices
Stoneham: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; Stoneham Town Common
Stoughton: 10 a.m. – noon; First Parish Stoughton
Sturbridge: 1-3 p.m.; US-20, sidewalk between McDonalds and CVS
Sudbury: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Boston Post Road (Rt. 20) & Bay Drive intersection between Shaw’s and Whole Foods
Swampscott: 10 a.m. – noon; 100 Humphrey St.
Swansea: Noon – 2 p.m.; U.S. 6 & Massachusetts 118
Taunton: 10 – 11 a.m.; Taunton Green
Tewksbury: 10 a.m. – noon; Shawsheen Street & Main Street
Townsend: 3 – 5 p.m.; Townsend Common (on the sidewalk)
Tyngsborough: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Tyngsboro Town Center across from the Bridge
Uxbridge: 1:30 – 3 p.m.; Coppola Road, Rte. 146 Overpass, Mill Street, Rte. 146 Overpass
Wakefield: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Main Street & Water Street
Walpole: 10 – 11 a.m.; Sidewalks along the Walpole Common
Waltham: 10:30 a.m. – noon; Main Street & Moody Street
Wareham: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Memorial Town Hall
Watertown: 10 – 11:30 a.m.; Watertown Square
Wayland: 10 a.m. – noon; 225 Boston Post Road
Webster: 1 – 4 p.m.; East Main Street & Worcester Road
Wellesley: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Wellesley Town Hall Green
Westborough: 10 a.m. – noon; Westborough Rotary
West Brookfield: Noon – 2 p.m.; Intersection of School Street and East Main Street
Westfield: 11 a.m. – noon; Park Square
Westminster: 3 – 4:30 p.m.; Michael Waterman Memorial Bridge
Westport: Noon – 2 p.m.; Hixbridge Road & Main Road
West Roxbury/Roslindale: 10 – 11 a.m.; This event’s address is private.
West Springfield: Noon – 2 p.m.; Elm Street & Park Street
West Stockbridge: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; 45 Main St.
Westwood: 9 – 10 a.m.; Westwood Center, Gay Street & High Street
Weymouth: Noon – 1:30 p.m.; Neck Street & Bridge Street
Whitman: Noon – 1 p.m.; Corner of MA-18 & 27, 733 Bedford St
Williamsburg: 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.; Williamsburg Town Hall and Haydenville Congregational Church
Winchendon: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Central Street & Juniper Street
Winchester: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; In front of Winchester Unitarian Society
Worcester: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 43 Belmont St.
Worcester: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; The Worcester Common
Worcester: 1 – 3 p.m.; Institute Park
Worthington: 10 a.m. – noon; Town Hall of Worthington
Wrentham: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Corners of RTS 1A and 140
For updates and to find a protest near you, go here.
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