Incoming Massachusetts High School Freshman Face New Requirement

Massachusetts has a deep history that dates back to the foundation of our great country. There are historic landmarks littering the state and many historic firsts.

With Massachusetts being one of the oldest states in the country, the Bay State has a deep history dating back to the earliest settlers. Massachusetts is home to the oldest churches, restaurants, and even the oldest bar in the U.S. So it doesn't come as a massive surprise that the oldest public high school in the country is also located in Massachusetts.

Not only are some of the oldest schools in the United States located in Massachusetts, but some of the best are as well. From grade schools to high schools, colleges, and beyond, Massachusetts is consistently ranked as one of the best states in the country for education.

Regulations surrounding public education in Massachusetts are also some of the most rigorous, and some new changes have been made affecting high school students in the state.

Massachusetts Rolls Out New High School Graduation Requirements

In the wake of new legislation that eliminated MCAS testing as a requirement for graduation, the Massachusetts Board of Education approved new interim regulations for upcoming graduates.

Starting with the incoming 2026 graduating class, the new rules will require Massachusetts public school students to complete specific coursework in English language arts, math, and science through grade 10. In 2027, U.S. history will be added to that list.

All graduating high school students will be required to have the following:

2 years of English

1 year of algebra and geometry or Math 1 and 2, and

1 year of science

U.S. History, starting with the class of 2027