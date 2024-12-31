I literally dread the stomach bug every year. The problem is that symptoms are acute, awful, and no meds help it besides drinking Gatorade really slowly.

If you hating vomiting, you're in trouble! Cases of norovirus, the pathogen that causes gastroenteritis, is once again affecting Massachusetts. The "winter vomiting bug" is wicked contagious, but usually lasts only 1-3 days.

Cases are up all over the U.S. with an increase over last year at this time.

'No Medicines' Help This Contagious Virus Hitting Mass.

“What’s tricky about norovirus is that there are no medicines that help and there are no treatments apart from hydration,” he said. “There’s nothing I would get from the pharmacy aisle in advance of an illness.

“Some of the symptomatic treatments like Imodium and anti-nausea medicine like Zofran tend not to be emphasized because the symptoms are relatively brief,” he went on. “As awful as they are, they tend to clear up after one, two or so days.” -nypost.com

The bug spikes normally in February and March, although you can catch it really anytime of year. Summer and the warmer months where people aren't confined indoors, cases tick down.

Kids usually bring it home! Norovirus cases affect 19-21 million people a year in the U.S. The virus is found in feces and vomit as well as surface contamination.

Symptoms

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Aches

Cramps

Low grade fever

Fatigue

Anyone else have this Norovirus? This is hands-down the most horrible and violent virus I’ve ever had in my lifetime. I think I preferred childbirth to this. If you start getting stabbing pains in your stomach, a headache, and nausea- buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of days. -Random on Facebook

How Does One Prevent From Getting Norovirus?

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water before eating or preparing food, after using the toilet, and after changing diapers.

Make sure all food preparation areas are clean before use.

Cook your food completely. Wash all fruits and vegetables.

When traveling to an area that might have contaminated water, drink bottled, preferably carbonated, beverages and do not use ice.

After episodes of vomiting or diarrhea, clean contaminated surfaces immediately with a bleach-based household cleaner.

If you are taking care of someone who has vomited or who has diarrhea, wash your hands with plenty of soap and warm water after cleaning the bathroom, helping the person use the toilet, or changing diapers, soiled clothes or soiled sheets.

If you or your child has persistent diarrhea (with or without a fever), or the diarrhea is very bad, call your health care provider for advice.

You Know What Doesn't Work?

Hand sanitizer!

The use of hand sanitizer was so prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic, that it became the "go-to" for preventing ANY type of sickness.

The CDC does not recommend the use of alcohol based sanitizer in preventing this nasty virus.

Hand sanitizer does not work well against norovirus.

You can use hand sanitizers in addition to hand washing, but hand sanitizer is not a substitute for handwashing, which is best. -cdc.gov

