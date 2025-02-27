Non Mass. Residents Can’t Claim Deer In A Collision
You've got to be on the lookout for wildlife, right? Like, all of the time. My buddy almost died in a car crash after striking a deer on the mass pike about twenty years ago. It was dark out, however, it forever changed him.
The state has done a nice job of posting warnings of certain animals who frequently cross heavily traveled roadways. It's scary, too. There have been many times where I've come very close to hitting a deer crossing the highway at 75 MPH.
If you do strike a deer, though, what do you do?
I'm not a hunter, so I have no personal interest in this, but I have always wondered this.
In Massachusetts, If You Hit and Kill A Deer, Can You Claim It/Take It Home?
You can.
The following information from the Massachusetts Environmental Police will guide you on what to do if you ever find yourself in this situation.
The number of deer collisions in Massachusetts was up in the year 2023 to around 4000. Half of those accidents took place between October and December, according to the Boston Herald.