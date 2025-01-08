Two Major Massachusetts Retail Stores Announce Permanent Closure

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

One of the nation's largest retail chains has announced the closure of two major locations in Massachusetts.

Two Massachusetts Nordstrom Announce Their Closure

Prominent nationwide retailer Nordstrom announced plans to close two greater Boston area locations, according to CBS Boston.

While the company boasts over 300 stores in the United States, the retailer only has 11 in Massachusetts.

In an email statement to CBS, the company said the following:

We believe we’ll be best able to serve customers in the area by leveraging our surrounding stores and through our digital channels...Decisions like this are never easy and we understand the impact they have on our team members. We’re committed to taking care of our employees through this transition, which includes supporting those that are interested in finding another role within Nordstrom.

The Nordstrom store locations that are slated to close are the Northshore Mall location in Peabody and the South Shore Plaza location in Braintree. Both will cease operations shortly into the new year.

The Northshore Mall’s location is scheduled to close its doors in just a few weeks on January 31, while the South Shore Plaza store’s last day is tentatively March 8.