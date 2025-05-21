Nor’easter Storm Front Heading to Massachusetts

Memorial Day Weekend is already here, and while folks in Massachusetts are excited to welcome the summer season, the weather might not match that level of enthusiasm.

While Memorial Day has many meanings to folks, and while parties and picnics are certainly at the top of mind, it's also important to remember the true meaning of the day. Memorial Day, which was originally known as Decoration Day, is a federal holiday in which citizens of the United States honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

That being said, people can still remember the day's importance and enjoy some well-deserved time off with friends and family. How much fun you can truly have on the holiday weekend is definitely weather dependent, especially in Massachusetts. While this year's MDW forecast isn't the worst we've ever seen, it's certainly not the best either.

A "nor'easter" type weather system is set to cloak Massachusetts in cooler than average temperatures and high winds, and rain in some areas. The good news is that forecasts are predicting the worst of the weather to clear before Sunday and Monday, giving us a decent day or two to enjoy.

The majority of the heaviest rain will hit the eastern portion of Massachusetts, according to CBS, with the worst of it rolling through on Thursday and Friday. High winds will ramp up Thursday with the strongest gusts during the afternoon.

It's not the first time in recent history that we've experienced inclement weather for Memorial Day in Massachusetts. Four years ago, a late season nor'easter washed out the holiday weekend of 2021.

The good news is that most of the weather should clear by Monday, we temps in the Boston area should reach the low 70s, and high 60s for the rest of the state.