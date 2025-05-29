Nostalgic Restaurant Reopens in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive fine dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palate and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

Nostalgic Restaurant Reopens Massachusetts Location After 20 Years

The Ground Round restaurant has made a comeback to Massachusetts with a new location in Shrewsbury. The restaurant, which had been closed for 20 years in the area, officially reopened on April 30th, according to local news outlets. The new location features classic dishes and some new menu items, along with nostalgic elements like free popcorn and the "penny a pound" kids' meal.