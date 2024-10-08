October 10, 1979, Why Boston Made History 45 Years Ago

Hurricane season is still roaring as central Florida is battening down the hatches for Milton, a category 4 storm in currently in the Gulf of Mexico. Here in Massachusetts, the leaves are falling and it'll be 50 on Thursday.

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how long winters seem in the Northeast and how it really doesn't get warm around here until Memorial Day. Then the late spring snowfall conversation starts, about how awful it is to get that mid-May snowstorm.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

What About Early Fall Snowfall?

When I first moved to Pittsfield in 2010, I believe it was maybe a year or two later when the infamous Halloween snowstorm dumped like a foot of snow on The Berkshires. I remember thinking that it was abnormal, but not super crazy that it was snowing in October.

So, how early would it have to snow in Massachusetts for it to feel or at least be considered strange?

Well, on September 25, 1942, a rare weather event dropped 5 inches of snow in the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin, but did not impact Massachusetts. How funky would it be to experience snow in September?!

When Was Boston, Massachusetts' Earliest Snowfall, Then?

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Early October 1979.

Boston’s earliest snowfall was in October. Trace amounts of snow were recorded on October 10, 1979, according to historical data collected by Weather.com.

Twenty-six years later, the earliest snowfall of any significance in Boston – of one-inch or more – was recorded, in the same month, October 29, 2005. -americaninno.com

What about 2024-2025?

The old farmer's almanac is predicting any snow in Massachusetts until December. We shall see.

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker