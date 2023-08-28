Old Farmer’s Almanac Says A Mild & Snowy 2023-24 Winter For Massachusetts
The Old Farmer's Almanac comes out on Tuesday, and residents in Massachusetts are wondering if the iconic weather guide which boasts an 80% accuracy rating will say about the winter of 2023-24.
Boston, Massachusetts reports only 11.4 inches of snow so far for 2023. If I remember correctly we had some early snowfall last year, but not a particularly snowy winter by any means.
- While it was a largely snowless winter from Washington, D.C., to Boston, snowfall did end up near or above normal across portions of northern New England.
The Old Farmer's Almanac Winter Weather Map for Massachusetts
The above illustration shows all of New England some parts south and west will see a mild and snowy winter
Massachusetts Snowfall Fun Facts:
- Highest Snowfall Totals: 108 inches (2015)
- Lowest Snowfall Totals: 6 inches (1973)
El Nino Pattern Will Continue Through March 2024
By tradition, The Old Farmer’s Almanac employs three scientific disciplines to make long-range predictions: solar science, the study of sunspots and other solar activity; climatology, the study of prevailing weather patterns; and meteorology, the study of the atmosphere. -almanac.com