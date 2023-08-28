The Old Farmer's Almanac comes out on Tuesday, and residents in Massachusetts are wondering if the iconic weather guide which boasts an 80% accuracy rating will say about the winter of 2023-24.

Boston, Massachusetts reports only 11.4 inches of snow so far for 2023. If I remember correctly we had some early snowfall last year, but not a particularly snowy winter by any means.

While it was a largely snowless winter from Washington, D.C., to Boston, snowfall did end up near or above normal across portions of northern New England.

The Old Farmer's Almanac Winter Weather Map for Massachusetts

Old Farmer's Almanac Old Farmer's Almanac loading...

The above illustration shows all of New England some parts south and west will see a mild and snowy winter

Massachusetts Snowfall Fun Facts:

Highest Snowfall Totals: 108 inches (2015)

Lowest Snowfall Totals: 6 inches (1973)

attachment-79716571_10216295237878837_5259879209974628352_n loading...

El Nino Pattern Will Continue Through March 2024

Dawna Raver Facebook Dawna Raver Facebook loading...

By tradition, The Old Farmer’s Almanac employs three scientific disciplines to make long-range predictions: solar science, the study of sunspots and other solar activity; climatology, the study of prevailing weather patterns; and meteorology, the study of the atmosphere. -almanac.com