Old Farmer&#8217;s Almanac Says A Mild &#038; Snowy 2023-24 Winter For Massachusetts

Old Farmer’s Almanac Says A Mild & Snowy 2023-24 Winter For Massachusetts

The Old Farmer's Almanac comes out on Tuesday, and residents in Massachusetts are wondering if the iconic weather guide which boasts an 80% accuracy rating will say about the winter of 2023-24.

Boston, Massachusetts reports only 11.4 inches of snow so far for 2023. If I remember correctly we had some early snowfall last year, but not a particularly snowy winter by any means.

  • While it was a largely snowless winter from Washington, D.C., to Boston, snowfall did end up near or above normal across portions of northern New England.

The Old Farmer's Almanac Winter Weather Map for Massachusetts

Old Farmer's Almanac
loading...

The above illustration shows all of New England some parts south and west will see a mild and snowy winter

Massachusetts Snowfall Fun Facts:

  • Highest Snowfall Totals: 108 inches (2015)
  • Lowest Snowfall Totals: 6 inches (1973)
loading...

 

El Nino Pattern Will Continue Through March 2024

Dawna Raver Facebook
loading...

By tradition, The Old Farmer’s Almanac employs three scientific disciplines to make long-range predictions: solar science, the study of sunspots and other solar activity; climatology, the study of prevailing weather patterns; and meteorology, the study of the atmosphere. -almanac.com

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM