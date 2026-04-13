Pretty Cool: The Oldest Existing Family Business In North America Is Massachusetts-Based

I found this little news item that I thought I'd share with my fellow Massachusetts residents, seeing as how it concerns the Bay State. It seems like we go out of our way nowadays to congratulate long-running businesses. Makes sense, right?

We hear a lot in the news lately about businesses closing due to setbacks, financial woes, a declining customer base, or all of the above. So we absolutely LOVE to congratulate those rare businesses that manage to make it through the hard times.

What if I were to tell you that one of North America's oldest family-owned businesses is still going strong? Before you answer that, keep this in mind: This business was founded in 1623!!! It is officially the oldest existing family business in the country!

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Not only that, but this business is based in Massachusetts. Any guesses yet? No??? Here's another hint, and this will probably give it away: This particular company manufactures...drums and drum accessories!!

At this point, you're probably saying to yourself, "Huh?" Or, "What"? The company is Zildjian, and you're already forgiven if you're not familiar with the name. However, if you're a musician (specifically a drummer), you should be quite familiar with it.

The name Zildjian literally means "cymbal maker" in Armenian, and that is pretty much what Zildjian is known for....Cymbals! Chances are, whether you're a fan of rock, jazz, or heavy metal music, some of your favorite drummers are Zildjian fans.

Here are just some of the greatest drummers in music history who've bashed on Zildjian cymbals a time or two: the late Neil Peart of RUSH, Def Leppard's Rick Allen, jazz great Buddy Rich, Mitch Mitchell (Jimi Hendrix Experience), and Tommy Lee (Motley Crue).

Not familiar with any of those names? How about: Alan White of Yes? Or Cream's Ginger Baker? Cheap Trick's Bun E. Carlos? Or how about the one and only Ringo Starr of the Beatles, fer crying out loud? And that is just the beginning.

I should mention that, according to Payroll Prices, the company did not start in North America, but elsewhere:

North America’s oldest family business is based in the U.S. — although it was established in Constantinople, the city now known as Istanbul in modern-day Turkey, in 1623.

That's right, a city in Turkey was the original home of Zildjian. However, just before the start of the 1930s, the only living family heir was already living in the States, so the Zildjian company was moved to Quincy, Massachusetts!

By the way, here's something else quite interesting: Did you know that we wouldn't have those awesome drum cymbals around today if it weren't for an accident? The story goes that Avedis Zildjian, who was an alchemist, was trying to fabricate gold but accidentally invented a “secret alloy” that proved perfect for drum cymbals. Now you know.

Please visit Payroll Prices' website for the rest of the article and find out more regarding the oldest existing family businesses in other countries, as well! It's very interesting reading, trust me.

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