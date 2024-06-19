355-Year-Old Home in Massachusetts is the Oldest Home For Sale in America

With Massachusetts being one of the oldest states in the country, the Bay State has a deep history dating back to the earliest settlers. Massachusetts is home to the oldest churches, restaurants, and even the oldest bar in the U.S.

From Boston to the Berkshires, the state is full of historic buildings, so it's no surprise that some of the oldest homes in the country are in Massachusetts. Currently, the oldest home on the market in America is for sale in Plympton, Massachusetts.

Listed by Jennifer Macdonald of Williams Raveis Real Estate, the property, which dates back to 1669, is located at 125 Count Road in Plympton, a small town an hour south of Boston and just west of historic Plymouth.

For just $800,000 this historic three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,503-square-foot Colonial home could be yours.

The home, known as the Stephen Bryant house is one of Plympton’s oldest and most preserved 17th-century homes, according to its listing. Built circa 1669 as a half house it was expanded to its present five-bay by Dr. Caleb Loring in 1703. The current owners have meticulously restored and maintained this home for the last 31 years.

Step back in time to enjoy the working fireplaces, new period correct leaded glass windows, wide pine floors, antique and custom replica windows, exposed hand-hewn beams, vaulted custom kitchen, custom wainscoting, and more.

This rare first-period timber framed home includes many historical features, yet also has modern "amenities" such as a brand new oil tank, updated electrical, forced hot air heat, a newer full house generator, and a first-floor laundry room.

The two-acre homestead is lined with rock walls, a detached 1 car garage, herb gardens, and a chicken coop all within the historic district.

Popular Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild agrees that currently this 355 year old home