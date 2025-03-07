Massachusetts Olive Garden Fans Will Love This Breadstick Life Hack

One restaurant chain I wish we had more of in Massachusetts is Olive Garden. At the very least I wish there was one closer to where I live. However, whenever I'm in West Springfield, I make it a point to enjoy lunch or dinner at that Olive Garden location.

Get our free mobile app

Whether it's the Tour of Italy, chicken parmesan or straight up spaghetti, there is something that always fits my fancy. There's not much on the menu I don't like. Oh, and how I almost forgot about the signature salad and breadsticks...to die for.

I just recently learned of a new and inventive way of eating Olive Garden's legendary breadsticks. A user on Reddit told other community members the following that will breath new life and enjoyment into your Olive Garden breadstick experience. The user @User Electrical_Day_5272 posted the following:

Hi, I am a ToGo Specialist at Olive Garden and I have a breadstick lifehack for Togo. Order breadsticks with butter/salt on the side and ask for a side cup of raspberry or chocolate sauce. Dipping the breadsticks in the sauce seriously tastes so good! Another thing my coworker did was cut them open and put the chocolate mints inside! After working here I got sick of the salty/butter taste and this is a great sweet alternative!

I have never thought of chocolate or raspberry sauce as an alternative to the classic butter/salt flavor. This is something that I'm looking forward to trying. Are there any Olive Garden breadstick or menu item life hacks that you have tried including this one?

Olive Garden has 13 locations in Massachusetts including Boston, West Springfield, Lowell and 10 more. You can fine your nearest location by going here.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker