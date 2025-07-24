Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is opening in Pittsfield in September, replacing the former Big Lots. I just saw the "now hiring" signs on my way to lunch on Thursday.

The Ollie's website said "coming soon", however, on a local Pittsfield Facebook group I found the following: I called Ollies Corporate and currently the date of opening is subject to change but as of now is 9/10/2025. - Shane Honeyman on Facebook.

New Bargain Outlet Opening In Pittsfield, MA

Ollie's Bargain Outlet will open on Dalton Ave.

This will be a major addition to the local retail scene. The discount retailer, known for its slogan “Good Stuff Cheap,” has acquired the former Big Lots location on Dalton Avenue, following Big Lots’ bankruptcy filing in 2024.

This marks Ollie’s second location in Pittsfield, as the chain already operates a store at the former Price Rite Marketplace, which opened in 2021 after relocating from Allendale Shopping Center. The new store is part of Ollie’s acquisition of 63 Big Lots leases nationwide, with plans to convert these locations by the end of 2025. -iberkshires.com

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, founded in 1982 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.

With over 584 stores across 32 states, it offers brand-name products at up to 70% off traditional retail prices. Shoppers can expect deals on housewares, electronics, toys, and more, sourced from overstocks and closeouts. The Pittsfield store is anticipated to bring 50-60 jobs to the community, boosting the local economy.

Burlington

Burlington (formerly Burlington Coat Factory) is also opening in Pittsfield in the fall. This will replace the former Staples.

This store will be opening at Berkshire Crossing, located at 555 Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield. The location will showcase Burlington’s new store layout, which is part of the retailer’s initiative to elevate the in-store shopping experience. -wwlp.com