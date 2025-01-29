One of the Nation’s Largest Retailers Announces Massachusetts Store Closure

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

Some of the most prominent retail chains have invested big money in Massachusetts. Walmart has 48 locations in the Bay State, while Target is right behind them with 45 locations. A third department store retailer, which features a large footprint in Massachusetts, has announced a prominent store closing.

Kohl's Announces Store Closure in Massachusetts

One of the nation's largest retailers, Kohl's, has announced they will closing an "underperforming" Massachusetts store by spring of this year. The store, located in Stoughton, is one of almost 30 locations April, according to a press release.

The store, located at 501 Technology Center Drive employs almost 80 people who will all be laid off. Kohl's says all employees have been offered a “competitive” severance package or the chance to apply for "open positions" at other locations.

Other Kohl’s locations in Massachusetts that are slater to remain open include Burlington, Chelmsford, Danvers, Dartmouth, East Walpole, Framingham, Hingham, Hyannis, Lenox, Leominster, Mansfield, Medford, Milford, Millbury, Northborough, Pembroke, Plymouth, Saugus, Seekonk, Springfield, Taunton, West Springfield, Woburn, and Worcester.