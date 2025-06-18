One man who understands pizza culture like no other is Barstool's Dave Portnoy. The Swampscott, MA native is back with another "One Bite Pizza Festival" coming up in September in New York City.

Following two consecutive sellouts, with over 10,000 attendees in 2024, the 2025 edition aims to be bigger and bolder, showcasing a diverse range of pizza styles such as New York, Neapolitan, Sicilian, and New Haven-style pizza.

Only 1 Mass. Pizza Place Announced For Portnoy's 'One Bite' Fest

40 plus pizza places from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and more, will participate in this year's festival. The list of participants, at least so far, however, includes only one spot from Massachusetts - Regina Pizza in Boston, MA (Score 9.1).

Despite its popularity, the festival has faced criticism for high ticket prices. Tickets start at $179.99 with VIP packages priced at $649. Some question the value of portable oven-cooked slices compared to visiting pizzerias directly. However, Portnoy’s charitable efforts, like donating 2024 proceeds to rebuild Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza, add a positive dimension.

We are big Barstool Sports fans here and we love Dave, too. The scores below are the last 20 pizza spots Dave visited in Massachusetts.

The Last 20 Mass. Pizza Reviews From Dave Portnoy

Pa Raffa's Italian Restaurant in New Bedford, MA Score: 7.1

Johnny Kono's Bar and Grille in Weymouth, MA Score: 7.8

Tinrays Family Restaurant in Brockton, MA Score 7.3

Hideaway Restaurant in Middleborough, MA Score: 7.2

Ray's Pizza in New Bedford, MA Score: 7.3

Dipper Cafe in New Bedford, MA Score 7.6

Marc Anthony's La Pizzeria in Wareham, MA Score 7.4

Charlie's Place in Wareham, MA Score 7.9

Trading Post Lounge in Bourne, MA Score 7.8

Paul's Seafood and Pizza in Falmouth, MA Score 7.7

Squinny's Pizza in Plymouth, MA Score 7.9

Cornerstones Pub and Grill in Carver, MA Score 7.7

O'Toole's Pub in Whitman, MA Score 8.1

Luigi's in Revere, MA Score 7.5

Fine Line in Revere, MA Score 8.2

Enzo's Pizza in Lynn, MA Score 7.6

Volo Craft Pizza in Swampscott, MA Score 7.7

Cindy's Pizza and Subs in Swampscott, MA Score 8.1

Amazing Pizza and More in Salem, MA Score 8.1

Engine House Pizza in Salem, MA Score 6.9

Information provided by onebite.app

Information courtesy of onebitepizzarankings.com