Only One Massachusetts Restaurant Made List of Best Fish & Chips in the U.S.

Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic eateries that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

When you think of the culinary scene in Massachusetts, or anywhere in New England, seafood is surely the first thing that comes to mind. You're not wrong. As of August this year, there are over 740 seafood restaurants in Massachusetts. That's more than double the number of cities and towns in the state.

There are so many options of seafood dishes, but perhaps none more classic than the fried fish and chips. Traditionally considered an English dish, it's quite the staple in Massachusetts and the rest of New England.

It's especially popular this time of year as we enter the Lenten season. As practicing Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays during the 40 days of Lent, a fish fry dinner on those nights has long been a staple in the community.

So that begs the question, who has the best Fish & Chips? Recently, Food Republic ranked the best fish fry in the United States, and shockingly, only one Massachusetts restaurant made the list.

One Massachusetts Restaurant Named Best Fish & Chips in the United States

Despite strong ties to New England, and its unofficially Capital city of Boston, only ONE restaurant from Massachusetts was named to the list of "Where to Find the Absolute Best Fish and Chips in America"

Which lucky Massachusetts eatery made the list?

Boston Sail Loft in the North End waterfront neighborhood of the city has been named some of the best fish and chips in the country. The restaurant has been a mainstay of the harborfront since 1984.

Here's what Food Republic had to say about the storied establishment:

"Dishing up fresh shrimp cocktails and mugs of clam chowda' since 1984, family-owned Boston Sail Loft in Boston's North End Waterfront neighborhood offers locals and tourists a comfy-casual atmosphere and stellar New England fare.

Hefty helpings of crispy-battered Atlantic cod top mounds of golden brown fries and come with raisin-studded coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge. With hundreds upon hundreds of 5-star reviews from happy customers, highest marks went to the light and crispy batter, the grease-free presentation, and impossibly fresh fish with perfect flake."

While many might think it's a travesty that only one Massachusetts made this list, Boston Sail Loft certainly represents the state well.