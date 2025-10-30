After Recent Closure, There Is Only One of These Iconic Pizzerias Left in Boston, MA

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palate and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts, of course, has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years, the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

One chain pizzeria which once had a large footprint in the Massachusetts capital city of Boston is now down to just one location after a recent closure.

This Pizza Chain Now Only Has One Location in Boston Proper

After the recent closure of the Hyde Park location, there is now just one remaining Papa Gino's left in the city of Boston. The iconic New England based pizza chain, which still boasts 100 locations across the region, now only has one location left in Dorchester on Gallivan Boulevard.

At it's peak, the chain, headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts, had 300 locations across New England, but filed for bankruptcy in 2018.