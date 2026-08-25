Popular Big E! Vendor Dropped from Fair’s 2026 Line-Up, Ending a 20-Year Run
Autumn in Massachusetts is without a doubt the best time of the year for both residents and visitors alike. Warm days and cool nights, stunning fall foliage, and a bounty of delicious fall delicacies make it an absolutely wonderful time of the year.
While apple cider donuts and pumpkin EVERYTHING are staples, every true New Englander knows the best fall treats can be found at the Big E!
Folks across Massachusetts look forward to the fun, games and of course, the food that the Big E brings to our corner of the state every fall. A staple of the season in Massachusetts, nothing is as bittersweet as summer ending and transitional into fall as the fairgrounds are transformed.
Folks who attend the fair year after year always look forward to their favorites stops, but this year, after 19 seasons, one wildly popular fan favorite will be missing from the fairgrounds.
Opa Opa Brewery Asked Not to Return to the Big E! 2026
According to Yahoo News, Opa Opa Brewery has been dropped from The Big E fair for the 2026 season after nearly 20 years of participation. The family-run business was a fan favorite known for its creative craft beers, including fan favorites like pumpkin and watermelon, and its signature cinnamon sugar rims. Beyond serving attendees, the vendor was deeply embedded in the fair community, regularly hosting pre-opening cookouts for other workers.
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Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman