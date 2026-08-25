Popular Big E! Vendor Dropped from Fair’s 2026 Line-Up, Ending a 20-Year Run

Autumn in Massachusetts is without a doubt the best time of the year for both residents and visitors alike. Warm days and cool nights, stunning fall foliage, and a bounty of delicious fall delicacies make it an absolutely wonderful time of the year.

While apple cider donuts and pumpkin EVERYTHING are staples, every true New Englander knows the best fall treats can be found at the Big E!

Folks across Massachusetts look forward to the fun, games and of course, the food that the Big E brings to our corner of the state every fall. A staple of the season in Massachusetts, nothing is as bittersweet as summer ending and transitional into fall as the fairgrounds are transformed.

Folks who attend the fair year after year always look forward to their favorites stops, but this year, after 19 seasons, one wildly popular fan favorite will be missing from the fairgrounds.

Opa Opa Brewery Asked Not to Return to the Big E! 2026

According to Yahoo News, Opa Opa Brewery has been dropped from The Big E fair for the 2026 season after nearly 20 years of participation. The family-run business was a fan favorite known for its creative craft beers, including fan favorites like pumpkin and watermelon, and its signature cinnamon sugar rims. Beyond serving attendees, the vendor was deeply embedded in the fair community, regularly hosting pre-opening cookouts for other workers.

The Rizos family learned of the decision via a letter dated November 5, 2025, from Tim Garstka, the director of sales for the Eastern States Exposition . The notification stated that the decision was final, non-negotiable, and that vendor renewals are never automatic . Although the family attempted to contact fair management to discuss the decision, they received no response . In a public statement, The Big E noted that vendor contracts are yearly and explained that the space is being repurposed for a new venue entrance .

The family has stated that missing the fair this year will has caused significant financial distress for the family, who relied on the 17-day fair for a substantial portion of their annual income .

After Rickie Rizos, a family member, shared the news on social media, the posts gained over 300,000 views and drew a massive wave of support and shared memories from long-time customers .

While Opa Opa will be absent from the 2026 fair, their beers remain available at local retail outlets, including Table and Vine and Captain Jimmy's .