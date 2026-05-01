Today is the Last Day for Open Burning in Massachusetts

If you're a Massachusetts resident who plans on taking advantage of the open burning season, you should know that today (5/1) is the final day of the season in Massachusetts.

When is Open Burning Season in Massachusetts?

The open burning season runs for quite a few months, as the season begins on January 15. Open burning is allowed between 10 am and 4 pm. According to Mass.gov, within this period, you can burn the following:

Brush, cane, driftwood and forestry debris (but not from commercial or industrial land clearing)

Agricultural materials, including fruit tree and bush prunings, raspberry stalks, and infected bee hives for disease control.

Trees and brush from agricultural land clearing

Fungus-infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal is available

There's also a list of items that you can't burn during the open burning season, which includes the following:

Leaves

Brush, trees, cane or driftwood from commercial or industrial land clearing

Grass, hay, leaves, stumps or tires

Construction materials or demolition debris

Household trash

Why Doesn't Massachusetts Allow Open Burning Beyond May 1?

The main reason why Open Burning Season ends on May 1 in Massachusetts is to prevent the risk of wildfires. With dry, windy air in the warmer months, there's a greater risk for these fires to occur.

Permit Required for Open Burning Season in Massachusetts

You should also know that to participate in open burning, you must have a permit from your local fire department, and burning must be performed at least 75 feet from all dwellings.

Massachusetts Communities Where Open Burning is Prohibited

It's also worth noting that the following Massachusetts communities don't participate and legally don't allow open burning.

Arlington,

Belmont

Boston

Brookline

Cambridge

Chelsea

Chicopee

Everett

Fall River

Holyoke

Lawrence

Lowell

Malden

Medford

New Bedford

Newton

Somerville

Springfield

Waltham

Watertown

West Springfield

Worcester.

You can find more details about Open Burning Season in Massachusetts by going here.

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