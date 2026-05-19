These are the Types of Businesses That Will be Open on Memorial Day in the Berkshires

Berkshire County is enjoying the spring weather. As a matter of fact, we have received a preview of summer weather as a burst of heat and high temperatures is passing through. Speaking of summer, the unofficial kickoff to the summer season happens this weekend, as Memorial Day is just days away.

Without question, the most important aspect of Memorial Day is to remember and pay tribute to those who have died while serving in the U.S. military. That's not even a question because if it weren't for them, we wouldn't be able to enjoy the freedom we have today. Make sure you take some time this Monday to reflect and think about those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Naturally, many people will be off from work on May 25 as schools, post offices, and banks will be closed on Memorial Day. In addition, many independent and local stores will be closed, but for these types of stores, it never hurts to call and double-check, as some may keep their doors open on Memorial Day.

The bigger chains are a little more clear-cut. Many of the big brands will be open in Berkshire County on Monday, May 25, including Walmart, Target, Stop & Shop, Market 32/Price Chopper, Big Y, BJ's, Aldi, Home Depot, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, CVS, Walgreens, etc. It's safe to say that most, if not all, of the big chains will be open. Ditto for major chain restaurants and gas stations/convenience stores. It's possible that some may have adjusted hours, so again it's a good idea to check in advance.

If you are hosting a cookout in the Berkshires this Memorial Day and you need an item for the gathering, you'll have plenty of options throughout the county for last-minute picnic shopping.

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz