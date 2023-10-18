The kids wanted McDonald's today for lunch so, we hit up the very first McDonald's location in Massachusetts. So what if we live here!

Pittsfield, Massachusetts Is Home To Massachusetts' First McDonald's

Anita Anderson Facebook Anita Anderson Facebook loading...

389431878023101 loading...

The first McDonald's in Massachusetts opened in Pittsfield in May 1960, at 6 Cheshire Road, across from the Allendale Shopping Center — still the home of a McDonald's.

This store was the 238th franchise in the country and was owned by Tom Walton, who moved to the Berkshires from out of state. -berkshireeagle.com

Only ten items were on the menu and in its first year the McDonald's sold over 800,000 hamburgers, according to the article.

Photo Credit: Jim Shulman via The Berkshire Eagle Photo Credit: Jim Shulman via The Berkshire Eagle loading...

The Big Mac sandwich didn't debut until in 1967. "Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun."!

Allendale Shopping Center (Pittsfield, MA) Present Day

The menu and its prices definitely have changed...

McDonald's Allendale McDonald's Allendale loading...

McDonald's Allendale McDonald's Allendale loading...

I must admit, McDonald's had me at hello. The food is damn tasty and the backstory is wonderfully told in the movie "The Founder". While I realize the movie isn't entirely true, it's pretty well done.

McDonald's In Massachusetts

Today there are 249 McDonald's in the state. California has the most locations, North Dakota the least.

Boo Buckets Have Returned

My youngest opted for the hamburger happy meal sans the onion and he was in for a treat! The woman in the window handed him a "boo bucket" just in time for Halloween.

First introduced in 1986, the trick-or-treat pails, known as "Boo Buckets," were a Happy Meal staple of the spooky season for several years before they "vanished for a while." Following a prolonged absence however, three iconic, throwback buckets returned for 2022 on Oct. 18. -nbc.com

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow