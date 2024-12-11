Restaurant That Closed Over 40 Locations Has 9 in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has seen a number of restaurants shut down recently as people are saving money on dining out. Restaurant chains like Friendly's, 99 Restaurants and Chili's have all shuttered underperforming restaurants in 2024.

One restaurant that shut down 41 stores in 2024 was Outback Steakhouse. The casual dining restaurant is one of the places I like to dine at when I'm in the Springfield area. I'm a big fan of their steak options and clam chowder, and of course who doesn't love the restaurant's Bloomin' Onion appetizer? I've had nothing but great experiences and service at Outback.

Just like some of the other restaurants that were mentioned earlier. Outback has felt some setbacks as 41 locations across eight states were closed in 2024.

Were Any Outback Restaurants Closed in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts wasn't one of the eight states included in the 41 Outback closures that occurred in 2024. Likewise, there hasn't been any word that any of the Massachusetts locations are planning to shut down in the near future.

If you're looking for a casual dining experience or somewhere to go for a special occasion, Outback may just fill the bill. There's enough on the menu for everyone to choose from. Outback Steakhouse has 9 locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Auburn

452 Southbridge Street (508) 721-9799

Bellingham

275 N Main St (508) 966-9333

Leominster

865 Merriam Ave (978) 840-3377

Lowell

28 Reiss Ave (978) 934-8700

Peabody

300 Andover St (978) 532-4280

Randolph

45 Mazzeo Drive (781) 961-9778

Seekonk

1301 Fall River Ave (508) 336-7770

Somerville

625 Grand Union Blvd, (617) 628-0490

West Springfield

1537 Riverdale Street (413) 746-5700Randolph, 45 Mazzeo Drive (781) 961-9778

So, there are your Outback options for Massachusetts. Have you ever dined at the restaurant?

