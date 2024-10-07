Massachusetts Folks Will Rarely See These Outdated Foods Again

Fads come and go and you could say the same rings true when it comes to food. Some foods stand the test of time while others simply don't end up on the dinner plate anymore.

I remember when I was a kid when I would get together for family gatherings particularly in the summer and for winter holidays I would see all sorts of food and food dishes I don't see these days. For example, when I would go to my aunt and uncle's house in Douglas, Massachusetts I would often see ambrosia being offered as a treat, I never see that anymore. My other aunt and uncle here in the Berkshires would rotate with the rest of the family hosting Christmas parties and fruit cake would make it to the dinner or treat table but that seems to have fallen out of fashion as well.

I suppose between nutrition, technology, time, changes in culture, and other reasons, the food and food dishes we saw decades ago are no longer of interest not only in Massachusetts but in society in general. When was the last time you saw or ate Robin Pie? I can't even remember the last time I had an ice cream soda. Maybe at the then Riverside Park in Agawam which was at least over 25 years ago. Below is a list of foods that we rarely see nowadays. Are there any we missed that you would add to the list?

