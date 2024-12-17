Many Massachusetts Stores Still Have an Outdated Item on Premises

Many Massachusetts stores still have an outdated entertainment item that you likely can no longer use.

Get our free mobile app

I have noticed that over the past couple of weeks when I have gone grocery shopping, some stores still have the Redbox kiosks. I didn't think much about it until I noticed that these kiosks are still promoting the Barbie movie as the hot, new film. That movie was released in July 2023.

I recently discovered online that Redbox is no longer in business. The company went bankrupt earlier this year which doesn't come as a shock since streaming has put a nail in the coffin of disc rental companies, why would Redbox be any different?

If you happen to come across a Redbox kiosk, which, by the way, there are still many out there, chances are you won't be able to retrieve a disc from the machine. However, some kiosks are still turning out discs when you submit your payment information. There's no clearer example of this than the video below.

So, there are many Redbox kiosks throughout Massachusetts including Springfield, Worcester, and the Berkshires for example. The kiosks may not stay around for much longer as some businesses are eliminating the machines from their properties. I saw the Redbox kiosks at two Market 32/Price Chopper locations.

By the way, if you call the Redbox phone number at 1-866-REDBOX3 you won't get a response. I tried to call just for fun and I didn't even get a ring. Redbox may be out of business but some people are still having fun getting free movies from the kiosks. I guess they can consider it early Christmas presents.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker