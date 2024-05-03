There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area and all the way to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Besides the obvious notable traits, Massachusetts also has quite the culinary scene. From world-class steakhouses in Boston to farm-to-table delicacies in the Berkshires, foodies in Massachusetts have a variety to choose from.

One of the most vibrant areas in the state is the capital itself, the city of Boston. Boston, Massachusetts has become a food mecca for chefs and diners alike. Local foodies and those visiting the area have a wide variety of culinary choices, from fresh seafood, to classic Italian, and Asian cuisine to Indian, even West African and Egyptian delicacies are all represented throughout the capital city.

When it comes to food, there is perhaps no neighborhood more prolific than Boston's North End. Despite a city with roots deep in Irish heritage, Italian eats reign supreme in the city's historic North End.

From classic Italian eateries to more modern takes on the cuisine, the scene is undeniable. However, new regulations from the city are prompting major frustrations for some restaurant owners in that neighborhood.

During pandemic-era regulations, restaurants were allowed to have outdoor dining, which became a way of life. Since then restaurants in the capital city have continued sidewalk operations, except for the famed North End.

Last year the city stopped allowing outdoor dining in the North End neighborhood and currently has no plans to bring it back, despite other areas being allowed to continue the sidewalk seating.

Why Isn't Outdoor Dining Allowed in the North End of Boston?

The Mayor's office stated that narrow streets specific to the North End neighborhood and accumulation were two of the major reasons for the localized ban, However, local restaurants believe it put them at a strong disadvantage compared to counterparts in other parts of the city which directly affects revenue.

Restaurant owners in that area of the city believe that outdoor dining is critical to the success of their business and have had several meetings on the topic, extending the invite to city officials.