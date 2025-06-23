At some point, anyone who has used a grill outdoors in Massachusetts has unknowingly broken the law. Grills under decks are a common occurrence for many reasons, but they're illegal to operate in that setting.

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, grilling under a deck is strictly prohibited due to fire safety regulations outlined in the state’s fire code, specifically the Massachusetts Comprehensive Fire Safety Code (527 CMR 1.00).

This restriction aims to prevent catastrophic fires that can result from the combination of open flames, combustible materials, and confined spaces commonly found under decks.

Outdoor Grilling Law Changes The Game In Mass.

Massachusetts law says that grills must be placed at least 10 feet from any combustible structure, including decks, overhangs, or siding. Operating a grill under a deck violates this clearance requirement, as the confined space traps heat, increases the risk of ember spread, and restricts ventilation, creating a dangerous fire hazard.

Slater TSM Berkshire Slater TSM Berkshire loading...

It doesn't matter if it's electric, propane, or gas, as all three grills propose a fire risk in an enclosed area.

Grills cause an average of 10,600 home fires annually in the U.S., with 19% involving structures like decks. In Massachusetts, local fire departments frequently respond to grill-related incidents, hence the rigorous regulations. Violators may face fines, typically ranging from $100 to $500 and could be liable for damages if a fire occurs.

READ MORE:

Residents of Massachusetts: You might wanna chuck that metal grill brush in the trash this grill season, it's just too hazardous.

One of the perks of knowing the local hardware store guy is that I get to pick his brain. As I was purchasing my stuff for the grill, I was asking him about grill brushes.

I had heard this before but didn't realize how common it was for this to happen. I am certainly not trying to fear monger; however, if you were like me and used those wire grill brushes to clean your grill, you might want to reconsider an alternative.

Yeah, those wire bristles can come off and land in your food without you even noticing.

Just sharing my yearly spring post to try and remind everyone to NOT use wire grill brushes. April 1, 2020 is when we grilled out and a metal grill brush wire was on the burgers we made and lodged into my throat.

I always warn everyone to not use these wired grill cleaners. This is becoming way too common of an issue and with spring grilling season upon us it’s reason to share again to bring it up!!! Thankfully it was me and not Quinn because I would have never understood a toddler trying to describe this type of throat pain. -Sky Freeman on Facebook

Alarming statistics

One study revealed that between 2002 and 2014, around 1,700 Americans had to go to the emergency room after accidentally ingesting wire bristles. And those were just the reported cases! They can cause severe damage internally, and may even require emergency surgery. -tasteofhome.com

Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable due to their weaker digestive systems. In rare cases, bristles have caused life-threatening complications, such as bowel obstruction or sepsis. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued warnings about these brushes, and some retailers have phased them out, yet they remain widely used.

There are composite style of grill brushes that are just as effective but safer!

There are other alternatives to cleaning your grill as well; however, I will not be using a metal grill brush.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker