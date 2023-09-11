The month of October is a big deal for the north shore of Boston, Massachusetts.

Fall is close by and officially reminding us Massachusetts people that we're in for cooler temperatures for the next six months. I have to remind myself that there are actually some people out there who prefer winter to summer. Wild.

Ever since my nephew introduced my oldest son to the world of Pennywise and the "It", what seems to be, obsession, he can't wait for Halloween.

Growing up in Lynn, which neighbors Salem, MA, you just become sort of used to the hysteria that surrounds the city every October, not realizing how big the attraction really is.

Salem's Population Is About 44,000, But Is Projected To Host Over A Million People This October.

Destination Salem reported that between Oct. 1st and 15th, 466,000 people visited Salem.

During the two-week period in 2021, the number was 372,800.

The 2021 total was 1.9 million visitors. -boston.com

Besides the city capitalizing on the Halloween spirit in general, one of the main attractions is the "Witch House".

This black old historical house in Salem, MA, is the only structure still standing with direct ties to the Witchcraft Trials of 1692. -parade.com

Folks looking to visit Salem in October need to book either their hotel or an Airbnb sometimes a year in advance.

The Salem Witch Museum is also a HUGE attraction, as well as cemeteries, and parades. The city really does Halloween right, thus attracting over a million people every year.