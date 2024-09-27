Pro Traveler Recommends Skipping This Massachusetts Attraction

Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. Our state is filled with natural beauty, ideal leaf-peeping locations, and the beauty of the four seasons. Whether you want to check out a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston or take in the breathtaking views of Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas in the Berkshires during early December, Massachusetts has something for every tourist to enjoy.

There is One Massachusetts Attraction That a Pro Traveler Recommends You Skip in October

I recently came across an article entitled I've traveled to all 50 states. These are the 7 most overrated tourist attractions in the US and discovered that the author Emily Hart recommends staying away from Salem in October. Here's Emily's take on Salem during the city's prime season.

I first visited Salem, Massachusetts, on a whim while traveling nearby one October. However, I didn't realize the city is inundated with visitors throughout the entire month — not just on Halloween. Infamous for the Salem Witch Trials, the city has become a tourist destination for lovers of everything spooky, especially as Halloween approaches. Most of my visit was spent finding a parking spot, with the hoards of crowds limiting the appeal for me. I'd love to visit outside October and recommend only spooky-season fanatics plan a trip during that timeframe.

I can vouch that visiting Salem outside of October is a good idea. I visited the city back in 2013 on the way to a concert and my wife explored a few of the attractions including the Salem Witch Museum and Count Orlok's Nightmare Galley Monster Museum. Our visit occurred in August and was much less of a headache than Emily's. If you stay away from Salem during October and go during a different time of year, you'll probably find the experience pleasurable. That's my two cents on visiting Salem.

Emily is a content creator, writer, teacher, painter, yogi, and solo explorer based in Colorado. She has visited 59 major US National Parks and all 50 US states solo.

