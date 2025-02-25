When my wife was sick and battling a breast cancer diagnosis in 2020, I had to take a leave of absence from my job to care for the family. The Family Medical Leave Act protected me from losing my gig, but it was unpaid at that time.

That year was the first year in which Massachusetts started with holding a small amount of money from your check each week to fund the new Paid Family Medical Leave Act which was to go into effect come Jan. 1, 2021.

Paid Leave Increases Weekly Benefits In Massachusetts

Similar to the COLA (cost of living adjustment) with social security, Massachusetts has introduced some updates when it comes to PFML for the current year 2025.

The maximum weekly benefit one could receive in 2024 was $1,149.90, that has been upped to $1,170.64 a week.

To know your exact amount, go here.

Are they taking more out of your check?

No.

That amount remains unchanged at .88% of eligible wages and .46% for smaller employers.

Who can get Paid Family Medical Leave?

Qualifying reasons are:

Caring for your own serious health condition as certified by a health care provider, including illness, injury, or pregnancy/childbirth (up to 20 weeks of paid medical leave)

Caring for a family member with a serious health condition as certified by a health care provider, including illness, injury, or pregnancy/childbirth (up to 12 weeks of paid family leave)

Bonding with your child during the first 12 months after birth, adoption, or placement (up to 12 weeks of paid family leave)

Caring for a family member who was injured serving in the armed forces (up to 26 weeks of paid family leave)

Managing affairs while a family member is on active duty (up to 12 weeks of paid family leave) -mass.gov

