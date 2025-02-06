Massachusetts has seen several restaurants struggle in recent history. Big-name chains like Friendly's, Chili's, 99 Restaurants, TGI Fridays, Hooters, and more have all had to trim the fat and shut down underperforming locations to stay alive. It's unfortunate but it's reality in these current times.

Another popular chain is facing lean times right now. According to Eat This, Not That! the world's third-largest delivery company Papa John's is struggling as sales continue to drop. The website stated the following regarding the struggles that Papa John's is facing:

Papa John's was hit hard in 2024, suffering an overall 3% decline in revenue, with stores open for at least a year experiencing a 6% reduction in sales, per Restaurant Business. According to the company, North American same-store sales fell 6% in North America in the third quarter, marking its third straight quarterly decline and the worst since the second quarter of 2019.

The website also grabbed some comments from Papa John's CEO Todd Penegor. The following comments are from November 2024:

We are acting with urgency. We are laser-focused on strengthening our foundation in the near-term, while positioning the company to capitalize on opportunities to drive success and value creation over the long-term. We need to make sure we are back in the consideration set first and foremost to be competitive on price.

Over the years Massachusetts has lost some Papa John's locations including two shops in Springfield in 2018, one in North Adams in 2018, and two in Worcester in 2019 to name a few. There are still 10 locations in Massachusetts and there's no word if any of them plan to close. You can view all 10 Papa John's locations by going here.

