Papa Johns in MA is Transforming Spirit Airlines’ Unusable Loyalty Program Into Hot Pizza

Papa Johns in MA is Transforming Spirit Airlines’ Unusable Loyalty Program Into Hot Pizza

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For anyone who travels or pays attention to the news, you probably know by now that Spirit Airlines ceased operations at the beginning of May. The carrier was dying a slow death, and it came to an end on May 2, 2026.

According to Wikipedia, the airline blamed sharply rising fuel costs associated with the 2026 Iran war for the shutdown decision, though the carrier was already in a weakened financial position following years of losses, failed merger attempts, and two Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings.

Spirit Loyalty Members are Elgible for Some Free Pizza from Papa Johns 

While this is a bummer for many, Papa John's is trying to lift spirits (no pun intended) with its Skies to Pies promotion. A media release on the company's website states that they have rolled out a limited‑time offer that transforms Spirit Airlines’ unusable loyalty program into something reliable: hot Papa Johns pizza. The release states that, for a short time, eligible former Spirit loyalty members can convert proof of their loyalty into a free pizza. Stranded Spirit members can now find a home in Papa Rewards.

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(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Here's how the Skies to Pies Promotion works:

(1) Show you were a Spirit Loyalty Member
Direct message @PapaJohns on Instagram proof that you were a Spirit loyalty member

(2) Join Papa Rewards
Prove that you’re a Papa Rewards member by also direct messaging a screenshot of your Papa Johns account

(3) Get Your Pizza
Once verified, Papa Johns will send the first 250 people a code for a free large one‑topping pizza. While supplies last.

Papa Johns has 11 locations in Massachusetts, including Amherst, Boston, Brighton, Fall River, Holyoke, Lenox, Lynn, Revere, Somerville, and Worcester.

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US

To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up the 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 20 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items You'll Never See Again

Discontinued McDonald's items tell the story of eight decades of quiet experiments, from a pizza that took too long to cook to a lobster roll that never made financial sense. Some disappeared overnight with no explanation, others were cut to streamline operations, and a few became cultural phenomena long after they were gone.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Massachusetts, Lenox, Holyoke, Worcester
Categories: Articles

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