Papa Johns in MA is Transforming Spirit Airlines’ Unusable Loyalty Program Into Hot Pizza

For anyone who travels or pays attention to the news, you probably know by now that Spirit Airlines ceased operations at the beginning of May. The carrier was dying a slow death, and it came to an end on May 2, 2026.

According to Wikipedia, the airline blamed sharply rising fuel costs associated with the 2026 Iran war for the shutdown decision, though the carrier was already in a weakened financial position following years of losses, failed merger attempts, and two Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings.

Spirit Loyalty Members are Elgible for Some Free Pizza from Papa Johns

While this is a bummer for many, Papa John's is trying to lift spirits (no pun intended) with its Skies to Pies promotion. A media release on the company's website states that they have rolled out a limited‑time offer that transforms Spirit Airlines’ unusable loyalty program into something reliable: hot Papa Johns pizza. The release states that, for a short time, eligible former Spirit loyalty members can convert proof of their loyalty into a free pizza. Stranded Spirit members can now find a home in Papa Rewards.

Papa John's Pizza To Shut Down 300 North American Restaurants By End Of 2027 Getty Images loading... (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Here's how the Skies to Pies Promotion works:

(1) Show you were a Spirit Loyalty Member

Direct message @PapaJohns on Instagram proof that you were a Spirit loyalty member

(2) Join Papa Rewards

Prove that you’re a Papa Rewards member by also direct messaging a screenshot of your Papa Johns account

(3) Get Your Pizza

Once verified, Papa Johns will send the first 250 people a code for a free large one‑topping pizza. While supplies last.

Papa Johns has 11 locations in Massachusetts, including Amherst, Boston, Brighton, Fall River, Holyoke, Lenox, Lynn, Revere, Somerville, and Worcester.

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker