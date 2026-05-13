Papa Johns in MA is Transforming Spirit Airlines’ Unusable Loyalty Program Into Hot Pizza
For anyone who travels or pays attention to the news, you probably know by now that Spirit Airlines ceased operations at the beginning of May. The carrier was dying a slow death, and it came to an end on May 2, 2026.
According to Wikipedia, the airline blamed sharply rising fuel costs associated with the 2026 Iran war for the shutdown decision, though the carrier was already in a weakened financial position following years of losses, failed merger attempts, and two Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings.
Spirit Loyalty Members are Elgible for Some Free Pizza from Papa Johns
While this is a bummer for many, Papa John's is trying to lift spirits (no pun intended) with its Skies to Pies promotion. A media release on the company's website states that they have rolled out a limited‑time offer that transforms Spirit Airlines’ unusable loyalty program into something reliable: hot Papa Johns pizza. The release states that, for a short time, eligible former Spirit loyalty members can convert proof of their loyalty into a free pizza. Stranded Spirit members can now find a home in Papa Rewards.
Here's how the Skies to Pies Promotion works:
(1) Show you were a Spirit Loyalty Member
Direct message @PapaJohns on Instagram proof that you were a Spirit loyalty member
(2) Join Papa Rewards
Prove that you’re a Papa Rewards member by also direct messaging a screenshot of your Papa Johns account
(3) Get Your Pizza
Once verified, Papa Johns will send the first 250 people a code for a free large one‑topping pizza. While supplies last.
Papa Johns has 11 locations in Massachusetts, including Amherst, Boston, Brighton, Fall River, Holyoke, Lenox, Lynn, Revere, Somerville, and Worcester.
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