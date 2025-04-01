We are taking the family on a trip to Mexico in June and we need to get the kids passports.

I got mine in 2019, so I'm all set because passports are good for ten years. Is that case for children and teenagers in Massachusetts? No. Let's explore.

Passport Policy Changes For Children In Mass.

When children under the age of 16 want to apply for U.S. passports, there are a couple of things parents have to realize. Children under 16 need the permission of BOTH parents.

What if one parent is deceased?

This is the case in our family. My girlfriend and I are widowed, so we must present a death certificate for each parent in order get approval for the passports.

Passports for children under 16 only last for 5 years.

This was the policy difference I was unaware of, so if you're traveling with children under 16 with U.S. passports, check that expiration date!

Passports for adults are valid for 10 years.

Both parents or guardians must approve that we can issue a passport to a child, and go with the child to apply in person.

If one or both parents or guardians cannot apply with their child, you will need to show us more documents.

You cannot renew your child's passport using Form DS-82.

Passports for children under age 16 are only valid for 5 years. -travel.state.gov

Lest we forget that starting on May 7, Massachusetts residents will need a Real ID to travel DOMESTICALLY, either that or...

