Tanglewood has just announced another world class star will perform on their stage this summer.

Tanglewood, one of the most popular and iconic landmarks to visit in Lenox, Massachusetts, the heart of the Berkshires, was even recently named one of the Best Outdoor Music Venues in the country, by YellowBrick. The famous grounds were only topped only by Red Rocks and the Hollywood Bowl, as the music lifestyle website recognized the unique magic that Tanglewood possesses.

The summer music hot spot has just another another A-list performer to their already star studded line-up for the upcoming season.

Paul Simon is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. June 27, when he brings his "A Quiet Celebration" tour to the shed as part of the festival's Popular Artist Series. This will be the singer and songwriters first time performing at Tanglewood.

Paul Simon's career spans over six decades, evolving from the folk-rock duo Simon and Garfunkel, to pioneering solo career that integrated diverse global musical styles Sion is behind classic hits like The Sound of Silence and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Simon has won 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Album of the Year along with two inductions to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame once in 1990 with Simon & Garfunkel and in 2001 as a solo artist.

This summer's Popular Artist Series already includes James Taylor and his All‑Star Band, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jason Isbell and the 400, Carrie Underwood, Cynthia Erivo, Yacht Rock Revue, Ziggy Marley & Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Tickets go on sale for general public this Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m.