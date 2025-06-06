‘Pay Day’ for Karen Read Jurors In Mass.

Jury duty - your civic obligation. Once you turn 18, you become eligible for being randomly selected for jury duty.

Jurors listen to evidence presented during a trial, deliberate, and reach a verdict based on the facts and law. In Massachusetts, residents may be summoned to serve in state or federal courts for criminal or civil cases.

Here's How Much The Mass. Karen Read Jurors Are Getting Paid

The murder retrial of Karen Read, the Massachusetts woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in January of 2022, is underway. The first trial was declared a mistrial due to a "starkly divided" hung jury in July of 2024. -cbsnews.com

A new jury was selected and are currently serving for the retrial in Boston.

Do you get paid for jury duty in Massachusetts? Yes, and it does vary from state to state.

How much do you get paid for jury duty in Massachusetts?

Your employer legally must provide three days worth of pay while you're sitting on the jury, after that you will get paid $50 per day.

No matter how high profile the case is, for example the Karen Read case, the pay is the same. Jurors may be eligible for reimbursement of certain expenses, such as travel costs, but specific details about expense reimbursements for the Read case are not publicly detailed.

Massachusetts says that, legally, employers cannot force their employees who are serving to use their sick or vacation time. Some employers will still pay even after the three days is past.

People who are unemployed can file for extra financial benefit for travel expenses.

To compare, California pays their jurors only $15.00 a day.