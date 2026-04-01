It’s the Beginning of Tick Season in Massachusetts, What You Should Know

Massachusetts is experiencing some warmer temperatures lately, and many Bay Staters are welcoming the change. Folks throughout Massachusetts are taking advantage of the warm weather with outdoor activities such as bike riding, roller skating, yard work, having fun on playgrounds, jogging, walking, and more. There's been a surge of walkers in my neighborhood since the warmer spring weather came out to play.

While the outdoor activity is absolutely adored by many of us (especially after the long winter we had), it's worth noting that it's also the beginning of peak season for ticks. There are two big seasons for ticks in Massachusetts. The first tick peak season is March/April through August, and the second is October and November.

In Massachusetts, while medical experts may not be receiving many patients for tick bites and tick-borne illnesses at the moment, as the weather changes, it's expected to ramp up with people going to medical centers for tick bites and illnesses in June through August.

Some Tick Prevention Tips for Massachusetts Folks

You don't have to be one of those folks that goes to the hospital for a tick-borne illness like Lyme Disease, babesiosis, or anaplasmosis if you prepare now. Make sure you have a repellent with DEET and spray it on your body if you are going to be outside for any length of time, especially during those prime tick months. Remember to always inspect your body for ticks after spending long periods outside. You can have a partner help you check in areas that you can't see.

You can get more details on tick prevention, types of ticks, diseases, and more by going here.

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval