People In Mass. Are Bracing For Price Hikes On These 25 Things

The Trump administration's goal of reducing the trade deficit and boosting domestic production of goods and services includes imposing new tariffs on imported goods.

Tariffs, which are taxes on products made elsewhere and sold to Americans, are initially paid for by the companies and businesses that buy them, but are then transferred on to the customer by way of price hikes at point of purchase here in the states.

We just had the local hardware store owner on the radio show yesterday to announce that Weber grills will cost 10-20% more starting on May 1. So get them cheaper while they last!

Mass. Residents Brace For Price Hikes On These 25 Items

While some argue tariffs could spur local jobs, experts warn of short-term pain - higher prices, supply chain disruptions, and economic uncertainty. Residents in Massachusetts, although maybe not as of this writing, will likely see and feel price hikes in the following 25 items in the coming weeks. Canada, Mexico, and China are the three biggest importing countries that tariffs will affect.

Avocados (the fruit primarily imported from Mexico will be more expensive)

Cheese (varieties from Canada will cost more)

Tomatoes (fruits imported from Mexico will see hikes)

Maple Syrup (large quantities come from Canada)

Strawberries and Bananas (more fruits from Mexico)

Milk (dairy varieties from Canada)

Seafood (Lobster and cod from Canada)

Beer (Mexican imported beer like Modelo and Corona)

Tequila (Mexican imported hard liquor will cost more at the store)

Gasoline (prices at the pump may be affected from imported fuel from Canada)

Heating Oil (may be affected from imported fuel from Canada)

Lumber (another imported item from Canada)

Steel (Canada's export, this will affect some appliances, grills etc)

Aluminum (Canada's export, this will affect manufacturing and construction)

New Cars (cars assembled outside of the U.S.)

Car Parts (both Canada and Mexico make various car parts)

Laptops (Largely made in China)

Smartphones (Largely made in China)

Electronics, Gaming Consoles (Largely made in China)

Televisions (Largely made in China)

Shoes, Sneakers (Largely made in China, Asia)

Clothing (Higher tariffs on Vietnam will affect the price of clothing and textiles)

Toys (China)

Furniture (A huge export from China) -apnews.com