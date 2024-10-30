People Moving From Mass. To Georgia Are In For A Rude Awakening

I went to a Catholic high school for one year until the price got too high. The point is they had a strict dress code. Polo shirts with the name of the school embroidered in or v-neck sweaters and no jeans. I don't remember any footwear policy, however.

Parents moving from Mass. to Georgia are in for a rude awakening

Twelve states, including Georgia and Florida have just banned the popular foot wear Crocs in some school districts! How dare you.

If you have children in school and they're of the age to walk, they or someone they know have these cultural phenomenon of a shoe.

Crocs

Theses shoes hit stores in 2002 and have gained popularity ever since. So why are some school districts banning them?

Kids keep falling

Kids apparently keep tripping over them, so much so, in fact, bans are in place.

It's not the jibbitz.

Many might think the No. 1 reason school districts in these states, which include Georgia and Florida, are banning Crocs, is because of “distractions” such as Jibbitz, which are the small, decorative charms pinned to the shoe. -pennlive.com

Could Croc sales go down?

I personally can't stand the look of them, but they are wicked comfortable. Originally designed as a boating shoe, Crocs has sold more than 700 million pair since hitting the market.

The banning of Crocs in schools across the United States is getting so serious and prevalent that some market analysts think it could soon start to make a dent in the sale of Crocs.-vice

