People Moving From Mass. To NH Are In For A Shock

There is one state in New England with a really low minimum wage and that lucky state is New Hampshire.

Massachusetts had a plan to get the minimum wage up to $15.00 by January of 2023 and that it did. There was no planned or approved increase for Massachusetts for 2024.

Four other surrounding New England states have respectable minimum wages, except for New Hampshire.

Not that minimum wage rates is the deciding factor on where you ultimately end up, but it's worth noting that New Hampshire's minimum wage is a pathetic $7.25 an hour (the federal minimum). I realize that pathetic is subjective and that small businesses can absolutely struggle to keep up with higher minimum wages, but still.

There are currently only 19 states with a $7.25 minimum wage.

The minimum wage in New Hampshire hasn’t changed in over 10 years, and in 2023 it remained at $7.25. There have been a number of attempts to raise the minimum wage over the years, but New Hampshire has remained consistent with the federal minimum wage.

New England Minimum Wages for 2024

Massachusetts - $15.00

Connecticut - $15.69

Rhode Island - $14.00

Vermont - $13.67

Maine - $14.15

New Hampshire - $7.25

Overtime In NH

In New Hampshire, employees working more than 40 hours a week are guaranteed time and a half for all hours worked. There are some exemptions here, including seasonal employees who work fewer than six months a year.

Massachusetts has the third highest minimum wage in the U.S. behind only Connecticut, California, and Washington.