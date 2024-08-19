Small Massachusetts Town Requires Permit to Put This on Your Front Lawn

It's hard to believe that September is right around the corner. Massachusetts residents usually count down the days until the warm weather hits so we can enjoy our favorite summer activities. From pool parties and beach days to BBQs and water balloon fights, we're always eager to get outside and enjoy it, so it's always a bummer to see summer slipping away.

Besides all the fun, the summer season also brings more work for Massachusetts homeowners. Some love it, some hate it, but yard work is just part of the season. Some folks in Massachusetts take immense pride and joy in keeping their yards looking lush, green, and picturesque, while some look at the chore as a massive headache.\

Those who pride themselves on keeping the best lawn on the block might be interested to know that this small Massachusetts town is cracking down on what you can and cannot put on your front lawn.

Great Barrington, Massachusetts is a small town located in The Berkshires, well known for its thriving arts and culture scene. The tourist hot spot has a population of just over 7,000 people and like any small town, has its fair share of quirky laws.

Small Massachusetts Town Passes Law to Require Permits for Lawn Signs

According to Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski, any lawn sign advertising a temporary event or service needs a permit. The response comes after complaints that these law signs were "cluttering up downtown" according to The Berkshire Eagle.

Permits come at no cost to residents, and once a sign is permitted, it will be designated as such with a sticker. Any sign displayed without a sticker will be removed by city staff.

The permit requirement does not include political signs.