Massachusetts Backyard Pet Burial, Is it Legal in Your Town?

Pets are family, and like humans, they aren't immortal, but when their time comes, we want to honor them fully. Some Massachusetts folks may even want to keep them on their property after they leave us with a backyard burial. Who wouldn't want these cuddly friends close to home?

Cute and Cuddly Dogs and Cats These furry friends will melt your heart. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

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It's no surprise that people would want to keep their pets close to home even after they have passed. After all, pets have made a positive impact on the lives of their loved ones, and without them, some people's lives may have taken another direction that may not have been as joyful. As a matter of fact, many people throughout Massachusetts opt to have their pets buried on their property, which begs the question...

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Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

While many towns and cities throughout the Commonwealth allow backyard pet burial, it's not a hard "yes" or "no" across the State of Massachusetts. According to mass.gov, the decision to legally bury your pet in your backyard is up to the individual town or city. The best way to find out if backyard pet burial is legal in your area is to contact your Board of Health, or you can take a look at your town or city's rules by going here.

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Another thing to consider is if you are going to live at the property for a while. This may also be a key factor in deciding whether you want to bury your pet on your property. Just something to think about if this particular decision is in the near future for you.

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