Massachusetts Residents Need to Check Their Pet Food Immediately
Massachusetts pet owners should check their pet food stock as soon as possible as another recall has been issued. The product in question can do a number on animals, so you must discontinue using the affected product.
A Recall Has Been Issued on a Kitten Mix Sold in Massachusetts
If you are a cat owner and you have the Blue Ridge Beef Kitten mix in your home keep the food away from your pets moving forward as 1,350 lbs. of the 2 1lb. mix has been contaminated with Salmonella (photo below).
The Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory Ran Some Tests on the Product
According to the FDA, the product was distributed between July 18, 2024, and July 26, 2024. A sample of the product was collected on 12/12/2024 by the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture Resources and tested by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory. The sampled product tested positive for Salmonella.
Massachusetts is one of six states that had the product available for purchase in retail stores. So whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the Bay State, there is a possibility that the kitten mix could be in your home.
The FDA is urging people who may have the contaminated kitten mix to either destroy the product immediately or return it to the place of purchase. In either case, the contaminated mix must be kept away from children, pets, wildlife, and other people.
More Information
For more information about the contaminated product email blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com or call (704) 873-2072.
You can get additional information about the product including lot numbers and the effects of Salmonella on pets and humans by going here.
