Pet Supply Drive to Benefit the Berkshire Humane Society

The Berkshire Humane Society does so much to help out local pets throughout the Berkshires. Each year, the Berkshire Humane Society takes in over a thousand animals, no matter what their condition is. The Berkshire Humane Society doesn't turn away a single animal. Of course, the Berkshire Humane Society's mission is to place these animals into loving homes via their adoption program.

The Berkshire Humane Society has been practicing this mission for over 30 years. As you can imagine, the cost to support these animals never decreases, and thus, donations to the Berkshire Humane Society are much needed and appreciated. You can donate anytime by going here.

In addition to monetary donations, there are other ways you can support The Berkshire Humane Society, including the upcoming Music Bingo event in Pittsfield, which you can read about here.

Another way you can support the Berkshire Humane Society is by donating food and other pet supplies. As a matter of fact, the Berkshire Humane Society has partnered with the new Verizon Wireless Zone Superstore in the Big Y Plaza in Lee, and they are hosting a Pet Supply Drive throughout June.

READ MORE: Music Bingo to Benefit The Berkshire Humane Society; Here's When and Where

All you have to do is stop by the Wireless Zone Verizon store in Lee this month and drop off items like dog and cat food, treats, toys, leashes, collars, litter, cleaning supplies, and more. Your contribution will support the animals of the Berkshire Humane Society who are waiting for their forever homes. Easy as pie.

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz