Pharmacy Chain Announces Closure of 300 Stores in Massachusetts and Beyond

One of the nation's largest pharmaceutical chains, which has 147 locations in Massachusetts, has announced more store closures.

Rite Aid Announces Closure of Over 300 Stores Nationwide

After announcing its second bankruptcy last month, Rite Aid has released a list of the more than 300 locations for closure. Combined with previous rounds outlined in court documents, Rite Aid has identified 360 locations for closure as of now.

There is currently no exact timeline of when these stores will close, however, according to a previous statement from Rite Aid, June 4 would be the last day returns or exchanges would be processed or accepted at its stores and customers have until June 5 to use any Rite Aid gift cards, coupons, or rewards.

The good news for Massachusetts Rite Aid employees and customers is that only one location in the Bay State is closing. The Clinton, Massachusetts store, located at 1031 Main St, is the sole store in the state slated for closure.