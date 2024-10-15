Pharmacy Retailer In Mass. Will Close 500 Locations In 2025

They tore down our neighborhood Dairy Queen and put up a Walgreens when I was a kid in the early '90s and I will never forget that.

Walgreens was a pharmacy giant for a long time, but has run into financial trouble in the last few years.

Walgreens

Walgreens announced that they will close 1200 stores by 2027, including 500 in 2025.

The retail drugstore chain also said it plans to close roughly 1,200 stores over the next three years, which includes 500 in fiscal 2025 alone. The company said those closures will be “immediately accretive” to its adjusted earnings and free cash flow. -cnbc.com

George Frey George Frey loading...

Massachusetts

Walgreens operates about 8,700 locations in the U.S. and about 140 municipalities in Massachusetts have open stores. They are the biggest pharmacies in America include Express Scripts (online), Blink Health (online), Walgreens, CVS, Health Mart, Good Neighbor Pharmacy and more. No word on what Massachusetts stores will shutter.

We knew Walgreens closures were coming, we just didn't know how many until Tuesday.

In June, Walgreens said it intends to close a “significant” number of its underperforming stores by 2027. Tuesday’s announcement appears to be the company’s first exact estimate of how many locations it will shutter.

Customers discussing medication in a pharmacy Thinkstock Images loading...

Company leaders said the initial wave of closings will take place mostly in the back half of its fiscal year, which started last month. Walgreens will prioritize poor-performing stores where the property is owned by the company, or where leases are expiring. -ap

Walgreens is most known for filling prescriptions (employees more pharmacists than CVS), health and wellness products, and photo services. Their money maker is 75% pharmacy related.

Their readjustment plan implemented a couple of years ago seems to be working since Walgreens got better than expected news on a recent earnings report.

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz